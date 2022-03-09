New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The CBI has booked a former sub-postmaster in Telangana's Nalgonda for allegedly swindling over Rs 1.62 crore from government funds using social security pension for the poor and the MGNREGA, officials said Wednesday.

The accused official manipulated daily transaction reports from branch post offices, exaggerating the amounts given by branch postmasters using his computer ID without their knowledge, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Narrow Escape For Passengers From Being Run Over by Shatabdi Express in Kolar, One Dead (Watch Video).

The excess amount deducted from government exchequer on the basis of his alleged manipulation was siphoned off by the accused official in 2019, they said.

It is alleged that over a period of time K Naresh Kumar allegedly misappropriated Rs 1.62 crore from the government exchequer by exaggerating the payments made through social security pensions and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act accounts, they said.

Also Read | Delhi: Doctors Treat Uzbekistan Woman With Rare Kidney Failure Post Delivery.

Following the registration of the case, the CBI carried out of the searches at his residence, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)