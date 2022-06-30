Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) Sub-divisional officers (SDOs) of the Uttar Pradesh power department sat on a dharna here on Thursday to protest against the assault of a fellow official at the hands of a local BJP leader and his supporters.

District executive engineer of the department Ranjit Kumar told PTI that SDO Anil Kumar was beaten up outside his office by local BJP leader Vimal Kumar Gupta and his associates on June 25.

A case was registered in this connection but the accused has not yet been arrested yet, he said.

There is anger over the incident and all sub-divisional officers of the district sat on a dharna at the office of the superintending engineer, as a result of which work was affected, the official said.

Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Board Engineer Union's district secretary Vinod Kumar said all junior engineers of the district have extended support to the protest.

Officers in Badaun, Bareilly and Pilibhit districts reported on duty with black bands as a mark of protest, he said.

If the accused is not arrested soon, all officers and junior engineers in the district will go on a complete strike, he added.

Terming the incident unfortunate, BJP district unit president K C Mishra said Vimal Kumar Gupta was the vice-president of the Gurgawan Mandal of the party.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said a report was lodged on June 25 at the Sadar Bazar police station under the SC/ST Act.

The matter is being investigated, and legal action will be taken against whoever found guilty, the SP added.

