The company is under administrative control of the Ministry of Power

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) has successfully issued its maiden Euro 300 million 7-year Euro Bond issuance on September 13, informed the Ministry of Power on Wednesday.

The pricing of 1.841 per cent achieved is the lowest yield locked in by an Indian issuer in the Euro markets, as per the release by the Power Ministry.

Also Read | World Ozone Day 2021: Adverse Economic Impacts Should Appropriately Be Addressed Under Kigali Amendment, Says MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

"It is the first-ever Euro denominated Green bond issuance from India. Moreover, it is the first-ever Euro issuance by an Indian Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and the first Euro bond issuance from India since 2017," it said.

"The issuance saw strong participation from institutional investors across Asia and Europe with participation from across 82 accounts and was oversubscribed 2.65 times," adds the release. (ANI)

Also Read | UPSC Admit Card 2021 for Civil Services Prelims Released, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket Online at upsc.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)