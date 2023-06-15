Amaravati(Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Streets in Andhra Pradesh may face a blackout if the State Government fails to settle long overdue bills totalling Rs 651.55 crore owed to the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), TDP national spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram said on Thursday.

"Streets in Andhra Pradesh are soon to plunge into darkness if the State Government does not clear the Rs 651.55 crore dues which have been pending for the past four years to the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL)," Pattabhiram said.

Pattabhiram expressed concern about the inefficiency of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, stating that a significant project initiated during Nara Chandrababu Naidu's tenure could soon diminish.

Under the TDP regime, Naidu ensured that the entire state, including rural areas, was well-lit by installing LED bulbs for streetlights across Andhra Pradesh, he added.

He emphasised that the Centrally-sponsored EESL may disconnect the supply to the street lights as the EESL has already served a legal notice to the State Government to clear the dues.

He asked whether the State Government not feeling ashamed to receive these legal notices and stated that since the dues to this Central organization have not been cleared for the past four years will any other Central organization extend loans to the State? Why Jagan who borrows lakhs of crores from various sources is unable to clear the Rs 651 cr dues for four years, Pattabhi asked.

Except for looting the public properties and State exchequer, Jagan Mohan Reddy is not interested in any beneficial projects, the TDP spokesman alleged. With such inefficient activities the prestige of the State is now at stake which will have a serious impact on the people, Pattabhi said. (ANI)

