New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): BJP MP PP Chaudhary will move a motion on Tuesday seeking the extension of the Joint Parliamentary Committee tenure on 'One Nation One Election Bill' till the first day of the last week of the Winter Parliament Session.

According to the motion, JPC Chairman PP Chaudhary along with Congress MP Manish Tiwari will move the motion to extend time for the presentation of the report of the Joint Committee on the 'Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment ) Bill, 2024" upto the first day of last week of the Winter Session, 2025".

The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, were introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2024. The bills were sent to the Joint Committee of both Houses for further examination.

Additionally, Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, for passage in the Lok Sabha.

The bill aims to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business and ensure the optimum utilization of India's coastline; establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports; establish the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth and development of the port sector; provide for the management of pollution, disaster, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports; ensure compliance with India's obligations under international instruments to which it is a party; take measures for the conservation of ports; provide for adjudicatory mechanisms for the redressal of port-related disputes, according to the list of business.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, will also move a bill to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Several MPs, including Anurag Thakur, Shreyas M Patil, Hemang Joshi and others, will present reports of various standing committees on various issues and actions relating to commerce, coal, mines, education and sports. (ANI)

