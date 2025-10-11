New Delhi [India] October 11 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana' and 'Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission' will play a pivotal role in strengthening and making agriculture self-reliant, thereby transforming the lives of farmers. He said that the Pradhan Mantri Dhan -Dhanya Krishi Yojana has been launched in 100 districts across the country, including Haryana's Nuh district.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was addressing a state-level function organized under the "Kisan Bhai Bahno Ko Krishi Pariyojnao Ka Uphar by the Prime Minister", at the Indradhanush Auditorium, in Panchkula, here today.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister paid tributes to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary and extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, a release said.

During the program, Chief Minister along with Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and farmers, watched and listened to the live address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi through video conferencing. The Prime Minister launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana' and 'Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission' at an event held at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, New Delhi. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for more than 1,100 agriculture projects worth Rs 42,000 crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Food Processing sectors.

These schemes reflect the Prime Minister's commitment to making India the world's 'food basket'

On this occasion, Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi, stating that under the Prime Minister's visionary leadership, a new era of prosperity and well-being has begun for the farming community. He said this day will be remembered as a historic milestone in India's agricultural journey. These schemes, he added, are a testament to the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to ensuring national food security, enhancing farmers' income, providing nutritious grains, and making India the world's "food basket."

The Chief Minister said that since 2014, India has made remarkable progress in the agricultural sector. There was a time when the country had to import grains to meet its food needs, but today India is completely self-sufficient in the production of wheat and rice and is even exporting several agricultural products. He added that the Prime Minister has launched the Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana in 100 districts across the country, including Haryana's Nuh district. The state government's primary objective, he said, is to ensure that Nuh district avails maximum benefits under this scheme, thereby giving a strong boost to the rural economy.

He said that the objective of the Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission is to promote the cultivation of major pulses such as tur, urad, and masur. He expressed satisfaction that farmers in the state are swiftly adopting innovations and new government schemes. Farmers are embracing crop diversification in line with market demand, while the share of allied activities such as animal husbandry, beekeeping, and fisheries is also steadily increasing. He expressed confidence that just as Haryana's hardworking farmers played a pivotal role in making the Green Revolution a success, they will once again play a vital role in advancing the Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission.

The Chief Minister said that to ensure the success of the Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission, high-quality seeds will be provided to farmers. In 2019-20, the state had approximately 1.95 lakh acres under pulses cultivation, which increased to over 2.67 lakh acres in 2024-25. The government will continue its efforts to further expand this area.

Farmers can now generate e-gate passes from home through the e-procurement application to sell their crops

The Chief Minister stated that the Haryana government has consistently extended all possible support to farmers from seed to market through its progressive policies and decisions. He said that to ensure direct benefits to farmers, Rs 1.48 lakh crore has been transferred to the accounts of 12 lakh farmers over the past 10 crop seasons through the e-procurement portal for purchases at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Farmers can now conveniently generate e-gate passes from home using the e-procurement application to sell their crops, and payments for their produce are made within 48 hours of the issuance of exit gate passes.

He said that, in the interest of farmers, the Haryana government has enacted a law to prohibit the sale of counterfeit seeds and pesticides. Additionally, the long-standing practice of Abiyana, prevalent since the British era, has been eliminated. The Chief Minister informed that in Haryana, 24 crops are purchased at the Minimum Support Price. He further stated that the government has provided a bonus of Rs 1,345 crore to farmers for all Kharif crops at the rate of Rs 2,000 per acre, a first-of-its-kind achievement in the state's history. Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Chief Minister said that Rs 6,563 crore has been transferred to the accounts of around 20 lakh farmers in Haryana. Moreover, Rs 15,145 crore has been provided as compensation for crop losses and insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister urged everyone to come together and contribute towards making the Prime Minister's mission of achieving self-reliance in pulses a success. (ANI)

