Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 5 (ANI): Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has launched several welfare schemes to uplift the poor and underprivileged. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was launched five years ago and has been a lifeline for Antyoday families, the Gujarat Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has ensured its effective implementation. In 2024, the state distributed 21.91 lakh metric tons of food grains under this scheme, amounting to an estimated Rs 7,529 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to provide free food grains to poor families during the hardships of the Corona pandemic. To continue supporting needy families and reduce their financial burden, the scheme has been extended until December 2028, the press release said.

Under PMGKAY, Antyoday families covered under the National Food Security Act-2013 (NFSA) receive 35 kilograms of food grains per month, while priority households are allotted 5 kilograms per person per month.

The Gujarat Government remains committed to the welfare of the poor and underprivileged, ensuring the effective execution of nutrition-focused schemes. Under PMGKAY, free food grains are being provided to 3.72 crore beneficiaries from over 76.6 lakh families across the state. In 2024 alone, the state government distributed 21.91 lakh metric tonnes of food grains worth Rs 7,529 crore.

This covers over 36.40 lakh beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana and more than 3.30 crore beneficiaries from priority households.

In the Gujarat Budget 2025-26, Rs 2,712 crore has been allocated to the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, the press release further said.

This includes Rs 767 crores for distributing tur dal and gram to NFSA ration card holders, ensuring access to protein-rich food, Rs 675 crores for providing food grains to eligible beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act-2013, and Rs 160 crores for supplying edible oil twice a year at subsidized rates to NFSA beneficiary families.

Additionally, Rs 37 crore has been earmarked as an incentive bonus of Rs 300 per quintal over the minimum support price to promote the cultivation and consumption of Shri Anna (Millets) like Bajra, Jowar, and Ragi. (ANI)

