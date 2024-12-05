Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended Anjan Shalaka-Pratishtha Mahotsav at Parshwa Prem Jineshwar Dham, renowned for its unique southern-style architecture, located in Rancharda village, Gandhinagar district, a press release said.

On the seventh day of the 11-day Mahotsav, the Chief Minister visited Derasar (Jain Temple) dedicated to Lord Parshwanath, where he offered prayers and sought blessings. The CM then walked barefoot, alongside Guru-Bhagwants, from the Derasar to the Mahotsav venue.

Param Pujya Gachhadhipati Acharya Dev Shrimad Vijay Kulchandra Shri Surishwar Ji Maharaj Saheb, the lifelong devotee of Parshwa Prem 24 Jineshwar Dham's Preet Prerak Shri Guru Prem tied a Raksha Sutra (auspicious thread) around the Chief Minister's wrist.

The Chief Minister prayed for the virtues of love, kindness, devotion, and success to be embraced by all. He also unveiled the statue of Parshvanath Prabhu, the release said.

The trustees of Mangal Kalyan Charitable Trust honoured the Chief Minister with a necklace, a fruit, and a memento. A theatrical performance titled "Prem e Padharo Parasji, Ame Tamara Varasji" was presented at the event.

Anjan Shalaka-Pratishtha Mahotsav showcased visually captivating replicas of 120 sacred pilgrimage sites, including Girnar Tirth, Chandrapuri Tirth, Ratanpuri Tirth, Samet Shikharji, and Bhelpur Tirth.

The event was graced by revered Jain Acharyas, including Tapagachchhadhipati Vijay Manohar Kirtisagar Surishwar Ji Maharaj Saheb, Rajya Shwar Ji Maharaj Saheb, Udaykirtisagar Surishwar Ji Maharaj Saheb, Sheelratna Surishwar Ji Maharaj Saheb, Hemchandrasagar Surishwar Ji Maharaj Saheb, Abhay Sena Shrishwar Ji Maharaj Saheb, Shrimad Veetragyash Surishwar Ji, and Magarwada Gadipati Param Pujya Vijay Somji Maharaj Saheb.

A large number of devout brothers, sisters, and Shravaks from across Gujarat and beyond also attended the event. (ANI)

