Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] January 22 (ANI): The Government of Gujarat started a unique initiative with the construction of 607 new Anganwadi-Nand Ghars in Gujarat using Light Gauge Steel Frame Technology (LGSF) as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel digitally launched the construction work from Gandhinagar.

According to an official release, Patel stated that Anganwadi centres will play a crucial role in shaping future generations, advancing the vision of Viksit Gujarat thereby contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The Chief Minister was addressing the e-inauguration ceremony of 607 Anganwadi centres-Nand Ghars, which will be built under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC group), the release said.

The event saw the presence of Finance and Energy Minister Kanubhai Desai, Women and Child Development Minister Bhanuben Babariya, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, and senior officials. In collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department, GSPC will construct these 607 Anganwadi centres using Light Gauge Steel Frame (LGSF) technology.

The release said that mentioned that, "the Prime Minister has referred to Anganwadis as Nand Ghars and Anganwadi workers as Mata Yashodaji."

According to the release, CM urged Anganwadi workers to serve with the same dedication while nurturing the children. He urged everyone present to create an inspiring environment to encourage regular attendance at Anganwadis.

"The CM remarked that by 2047, when the nation celebrates its centenary of independence, the children currently enrolled in Anganwadis will have reached their youth. He urged the importance of instilling a sense of national interest in these youth from a young age, emphasizing the responsibility to foster the noble development of future generations, " said the release.

Appreciating the socially impactful initiative of GSPC, the CM ensured that the state government is committed to allocating adequate funds for the construction of modern, high-quality and well-equipped Anganwadis.

On this occasion, Women and Child Welfare Minister, Bhanuben Babariya shared insights into the department's various schemes.

As per the release, she said that "53,000 Anganwadis are currently operational in the state, benefiting over 45 lakh children, women, and lactating mothers. Through quality nutrition and education, we will build a Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Gujarat."

The Minister emphasized that children are the nation's future, and Anganwadi centres are vital in laying a strong foundation for their development. The state government is working tirelessly to eliminate any obstacles to their growth.

"Therefore, the state has begun using advanced technologies like light gauge steel framing (LGSF) to ensure the newly built Nand Ghars are sustainable and of superior quality," said the release.

She further mentioned that the LGSF technology, approved by the Government of India for these Nand Ghars, was chosen by GSPC and the Women and Child Welfare Department after six months of research and consultation. This cutting-edge technology facilitates the construction of Nand Ghars, within just 60 days, that can withstand earthquakes, moisture, and fire.

State Chief Secretary and GSPC Chairman Raj Kumar stated that the government, under the continuous guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is committed to making Anganwadi centres and schools--where the future of the country is shaped--sustainable, eco-friendly, and fully equipped with all necessary facilities.

"GSPC has taken the first step in modernizing Nand Ghars for the benefit of the state's children and women. GSPC's commitment to annually developing Anganwadi centres under CSR until all Anganwadis in Gujarat are fully modernized with essential facilities," said Kumar.

According to the release, Milind Torawane, MD of GSPC elaborated on the initiative to revamp old and deteriorating Anganwadi centres into modern Nand Ghars, incorporating innovative technology and providing them with essential facilities.

The program began with a welcome address by Rakesh Shankar, Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, followed by a vote of thanks from ICDS Commissioner Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh. The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy and Petrochemicals Department S.J. Haider, Director of the Women and Child Welfare Department, GSPC officials, Women and Child Development Department employees, and other distinguished guests. (ANI)

