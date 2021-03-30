Pune, Mar 30 (PTI) Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday flagged off the DEMU train from Phaltan in Satara district of Maharashtra to Pune via a video link.

The regular service of this DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) train will commence from March 31, an official release said.

"I am very happy to see that Phaltan is directly connected to Pune now, said the Information and Broadcasting Minister while flagging off the service.

He also appreciated various initiatives taken by the Ministry of Railways under Piyush Goyal in bringing landmark changes to the Indian Railways over the years.

A short video depicting the benefits of the new service was played during the event.

Phaltan, located 110 kms from Pune, is known for agriculture produce and agro-based industries.

General Manager, Central Railways, Sanjeev Mittal spoke about various benefits of the new DEMU services.

"Residents of Phaltan, who are working in various private and government sectors or pursuing education in Pune, will get a direct passenger train connectivity. The service will greatly benefit sugarcane farmers, traders and factories near Phaltan," he said.

