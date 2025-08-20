New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice President post, CP Radhakrishnan, met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and NDA MPs from the northeastern states in the national capital on Tuesday. A total of 17 MPs, including Pralhad Joshi, met him at the latter's residence ahead of the election for the Vice President post.

Earlier, C P Radhakrishnan shared the stage with Pralhad Joshi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State V Somanna, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, and Shobha Karandlaje as NDA MPs of southern states met him.

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday picked former Supreme Court Judge, Justice B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections slated to take place on September 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election, during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan was welcomed at the venue by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior leaders. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, L Murugan, and BJP MPs Sambit Patra and Subhash Barala also attended the meeting.

On Monday, the NDA leaders had held an introductory meeting with floor leaders. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed confidence that political parties would support Radhakrishnan.

"Today NDA Vice-Presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Delhi and we had an introductory meeting with NDA floor leaders... We feel very proud that a person like C.P. Radhakrishnan has been named as the NDA Vice-Presidential candidate. All the leaders of the NDA alliance thanked PM Modi... We are hopeful that all the parties will extend support to him," Rijiju told reporters.

Radhakrishnan will file his nomination papers on August 20 at 11 am, with about 160 members, including 20 proposers and 20 supporters, expected to be present. The election for the Vice President post will be held on September 9.

A meeting of NDA floor leaders was held at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence, where Radhakrishnan was formally announced as the candidate. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the decision was unanimous, with all leaders pledging their support.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will act as Radhakrishnan's campaign manager, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will serve as his election agent.

Radhakrishnan has previously served as a Member of Parliament and as Governor of Jharkhand and Telangana. Prime Minister Modi praised his "dedication, humility, and intellect", noting his long-standing grassroots work in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

