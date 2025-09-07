New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the newly constructed state-of-the-art Chemical Laboratory at National Test House (NTH), Ghaziabad, during an event on 10th September 2025, in New Delhi, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

The lab will provide testing of packaged drinking water and natural mineral water, food packaging materials, enamelled and insulated wires made of aluminium and copper, coal, petroleum coke, bitumen, enamel paints, anti-skid products, filtration media such as sand and gravel, as well as white and coloured chalk.

Also Read | Gujarat Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Warning for Fishermen; 123 Dams in State on High Alert.

The Chemical Laboratory will play a central role in testing a wide range of materials, including building construction materials, cement, water, metals, alloys, paper, plastics, organic products, and fertilisers. The laboratory is accredited by NABL under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and holds approvals under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Outside Laboratory Scheme, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985.

The laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art instruments, including an Atomic Absorption Spectrometer (AAS), an Inductively Coupled Plasma - Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES), an Optical Emission Spectrometer (OES), a Gas Chromatography - Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), a High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), and an Ion Chromatograph. These advanced facilities enable the laboratory to carry out sophisticated and highly accurate analyses across diverse domains. The laboratory also offers training, research, and testing support to universities, engineering colleges, and industries, thereby strengthening the scientific and industrial ecosystem.

Also Read | Indian Army Executes High-Risk Casualty Evacuation Mission To Rescue 2 South Korean Nationals Stranded Over 17,000 Feet at Kongmaru La Pass in Ladakh (Watch Videos).

Furthermore, the Laboratory aims to further expand its scope of testing. Some key plans include facilities for testing fortified food products such as fortified wheat flour, refined flour (maida), nuts, edible oils, and salt enriched with vitamins A and D so as to serve the industry as well as public at large. The laboratory also plans to introduce testing of various spices and conduct micronutrient analysis in food products, thereby widening its contribution to public health, food safety, and quality assurance.

The National Test House (NTH), Ghaziabad, established in 1977, has been a trusted institution for high-quality testing and calibration services across various engineering fields, according to a statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)