Haridwar, Sep 1 (PTI) The ashes of former President Pranab Mukherjee were immersed in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri here late on Tuesday evening by his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

Before the immersion of the ashes, a ritual was performed in front of a framed picture of the former President in the presence of Ganga Sabha chief Pradeep Jha, general secretary Tanmay Vashishtha and sabhapati Krishna Kumar Sharma.

Also Read | Delhi Records 24% Rise in Dengue, Malaria And Chikungunya Cases in 7 Days.

Congress leaders Satpal Brahmachari, Sanjay Agrawal and Sanjay Paliwal were also present.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi at the age of 84. He was cremated on Tuesday with full state honours.

Also Read | JEE 2020 Exams Update: Amid COVID-19 Crisis, 45% Students Absent on Day 1 of Examinations in Gujarat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)