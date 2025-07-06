Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A large number of devotees took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati river on the auspicious occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi on Sunday morning.

A devotee said, "This is the Sangam ghat of Prayagraj. Today is Ekadashi, so we have come to take a holy dip."

Also Read | PM Modi in Brazil: Indian Diaspora Member Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi With 'Operation Sindoor'-Themed Cultural Performance (Watch Video).

Another devotee said that today is Ekadashi, so we have come to take the blessings of the River Ganga.

An elderly man said that this is a big festival for Prayagraj. "The saints perform Chaumasa, that is, they stay at one place and worship god during this period. Today, according to rituals, Lord Vishnu sleeps for 4 months, and marriages are stopped during this period. And when God wakes up after 4 months on Karthik Ekadashi, then again, all such work will commence. Those who take a bath on this day, all their wishes are fulfilled," he added.

Also Read | PM Modi in Brazil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives at Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro on 4-Day Visit To Take Part in BRICS Summit (Watch Video).

Earlier on the auspicious occasion of Yogini Ekadashi on June 22, a significant number of devotees gathered at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

This marked the first Ekadashi of the Ashadha month, a day believed to bring immense spiritual and material blessings, particularly for women and students.

Devotees, including locals and visitors from across the region, arrived at the Sangam early in the morning to perform the ritual of bathing, worshipping, and donating.

Speaking to ANI, a local priest at the Sangam, Gopal Ji Tirth, explained the significance of the day, stating, "Today is the first Ekadashi of Ashadha. Its name is Yogini Ekadashi. The meaning of Yogini is very beautiful. Those who are girls or women or men or have small children, if they fast on this day, then whatever their wishes are, get fulfilled."

He emphasised the special importance of this Ekadashi for unmarried girls or those facing challenges in their studies. "By observing this fast, one gets devotion to Lord Vishnu. Lakshmi's grace is received. Especially for girls...if they are unmarried or facing difficulties in studies, fasting on Ekadashi and worshipping Lord Vishnu brings fulfilment of all Yogini-related wishes," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)