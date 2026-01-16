VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: InPhase Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd., based in Bengaluru, has established itself as India's leading indigenous manufacturers of advanced power quality solutions. With more than eleven years of operational excellence, the company plays a vital role in strengthening the nation's power electronics ecosystem. By focusing on in-house design and manufacturing, InPhase contributes to India's technological self-reliance while delivering dependable solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial applications.Building Indigenous Expertise in Power Electronics

Also Read | Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: BJP Dominates BMC, Pune and Nagpur; Congress Resists Statewide Trend.

Research Driven Manufacturing Excellence

At the core of InPhase's success is its strong research and development foundation. Operating from a modern manufacturing facility spanning 50,000 square feet, the company designs and builds its entire product portfolio internally. This approach ensures stringent quality control, faster innovation cycles, and products tailored specifically to Indian operating conditions. Backed by a skilled team of over 150 professionals, InPhase continues to set high benchmarks in performance and reliability.

Also Read | Tuen Mun Shopping Mall Shooting: Police Kill Knife-Wielding Man After Hostage Drama in Hong Kong (Watch Video).

Advanced Solutions for Power Quality Challenges

InPhase specializes in low tension power quality products that address harmonic distortion and reactive power imbalance in electrical systems. Its flagship solutions include Active Harmonic Filters and Static VAR Generators, developed to meet the needs of modern industries with high precision. These systems deliver rapid response times, high efficiency, and stable performance, helping industries improve power factor, reduce losses, and protect sensitive equipment.

Technology That Delivers Long Term Reliability

What differentiates InPhase from many competitors is its commitment to advanced engineering choices. The company uses premium DC film capacitors instead of conventional electrolytic capacitors, significantly enhancing product lifespan and reliability. Its solutions are built on advanced power conversion architecture, ensuring high efficiency and smooth operation. Modular system design allows scalability, enabling customers to expand capacity as operational demands grow.

Quality Compliance and Customer Assurance

All InPhase products are manufactured in compliance with international safety and performance standards and carry CE certification. The company further strengthens customer confidence through long term parts availability and strong service support. This commitment ensures uninterrupted operations for customers and reduces dependency on imported equipment with limited after sales support.

Trusted by Industry and Infrastructure Leaders

InPhase power quality solutions are deployed across some of India's most demanding industrial environments. Leading organizations in steel, cement, automotive, manufacturing, and heavy engineering sectors rely on its systems for stable power performance. The company is also a trusted partner for major metro rail projects across multiple Indian cities, supporting mission critical infrastructure with reliable power quality management.

Applications Across Diverse Sectors

Beyond heavy industry, InPhase solutions are widely used in data centers, hospitals, commercial buildings, hotels, and HVAC systems. Process industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food processing, and water treatment also benefit from its robust power quality solutions. This wide application base highlights the versatility and scalability of InPhase's offerings.

Driving Self Reliance Through Local Manufacturing

As one of leading Indian manufacturers in the active filter segment, InPhase plays a significant role in supporting India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. By designing products specifically for local conditions and maintaining a strong domestic service network, the company helps reduce supply chain risks while empowering Indian industry with globally competitive technology.

Strengthening Growth Through Partnerships

InPhase has built a strong nationwide channel partner ecosystem, collaborating with system integrators and panel builders. Through technical training and solution design support, the company enables partners to participate in large scale industrial projects, further expanding its market reach.

A Vision for Sustainable Power Infrastructure

With a growing international presence and a focus on innovation, InPhase Power Technologies continues to shape the future of power quality manufacturing. By combining indigenous expertise with advanced technology, the company remains committed to building reliable, efficient, and sustainable power systems for India and global markets.

Company Information

InPhase Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Factory Address:No 59, Subramanya Temple Road, Near Embassy Public School, Chikka Gollarahatti, Magadi Main Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560091

Corporate Office:3rd Floor, Block C, Kushal Garden Arcade, 1A, Peenya Industrial Area, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560058

Phone: +91 9606885500Email: sales@inphase.in Website: www.inphase.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)