Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Women gathered on May 26 at the Shri Maa Alok Shankari Temple in Prayagraj to observe the sacred Vat Savitri Puja, a ritual performed for the longevity and well-being of husbands. The temple has become a hub of spiritual activity as women offer prayers and worship the banyan tree, symbolizing longevity and strength.

This puja is mainly observed on Amavasya tithi and Purnima Tithi, and women in North India follow a fast on these days respectively for their husbands.

One woman shared her experience, saying, "We have come here to worship Vat Savitri and seek blessings for our husbands' longevity. Just as the banyan tree is considered immortal, we wish for our husbands to live long and healthy lives." The atmosphere at the temple is filled with devotion and spirituality as women gather to offer their prayers and seek blessings"

"I'm performing this worship ritual, known as Vat Savitri Vrat, with the hope that just like the Banyan tree is considered immortal, my marriage and my husband's life will also be long-lasting and filled with happiness. By observing this fast and worshipping the tree, I'm praying for my husband's longevity and our marital bliss", said Monika Tiwari from Prayagraj who came there to perform the puja. (ANI).

