Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Sep 29 (PTI) A 21-year-old pregnant woman in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was strangled to death allegedly by her lover for "pressurising" him to marry her, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Haldia village on Wednesday night, a senior officer said, adding that the accused surrendered himself in the local police station and confessed the crime.

The man was under pressure ever since the woman kept on coercing him to marry her, which he did not want, the police officer said.

Both had gone to a nearby forest, where the accused strangled her to death, he said.

Her body was recovered on Thursday and sent for post-mortem in Sadar Hospital, Chaibasa, the district headquarters, he added.

