New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Preneet Kaur, a Lok Sabha MP who had been suspended by the Congress, is learnt to have voted in support of the report adopted by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the House in the "cash-for-query" matter on Thursday.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hailed her for "not making any compromise on national security".

The committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, met here and adopted its report recommending Moitra's expulsion. After the meeting, Sonkar told reporters that six members of the panel supported adoption of the report and four opposed it.

Four opposition members said the panel's recommendation was "prejudiced" and "incorrect".

According to sources, Kaur is believed to have voted in support of the report.

In a post in Hindi on X, Dubey, a complainant in the matter, said, "Punjab has always stood for India's identity and national security, today again Captain Amarinder Singh ji and Congress Party MP Preneet Kaur ji did not make any compromise on national security. India was, is and will always be grateful to the bravehearts of Punjab."

The Congress disciplinary committee had suspended Kaur in February this year for alleged anti-party activities.

Congress' disciplinary panel member secretary Tariq Anwar said the action follows complaints against her from Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring and other state leaders that she was helping the BJP in the northern state.

Former Union minister Kaur is the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress and later joined the BJP.

