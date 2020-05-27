India News | Prepare Plan for Screening of Passengers when Normal Train Services Resume: UP CM to Officials

Lucknow May 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a work plan beforehand for screening of passengers when normal train services are restored in the country.

He underlined the need for screening all those returning to the state and sending them to quarantine centres or home quarantine, an official spokesperson said here.

To ensure the success of home quarantine, the chief minister asked monitoring committees to be active and give feedback of surveillance work done by them to the chief minister's helpline, he added.

At a meeting held to review the lockdown situation in the state, Adityanath pointed out that 1,337 trains carrying migrant labourers and workers have come to the state so far and 104 more are on the way, he said.

Adityanath also informed that 208 'Shramik Special' trains have arrived in Gorakhpur so far, the highest for any station in the country, the official said.

The chief minister reiterated that while skill mapping of the workers and labourers, details like their mobile numbers, bank account numbers and other information should be collected as these would help in providing employment to them.

He directing the medical education and the health ministers to undertake surprise inspections of hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the official spokesperson said.

The chief minister visited the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Wednesday, he added.

The chief minister directed that in case the bank accounts of the migrant workers or labourers have become inactive because of any reason, the officials should get in touch with the banks concerned to get it fixed.

Adityanath apprised the officials that the CM helpline has held a dialogue with 44,000 gram pradhans, the spokesperson said.

He also directed that preparations should be made for the next phase of the foodgrain distribution campaign set to start from June 1, the official added.

On the threat of locust attack, the chief minister asked for taking all measures necessary and creating awareness among the people.

