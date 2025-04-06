New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament during the budget session of Parliament. The President also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, which has also been passed by the Parliament.

The Law Ministry notifications, issued on Saturday, said that the President has given her assent to the two bills.

Also Read | Waqf Bill Becomes Law: President Droupadi Murmu Accords Assent to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 After Being Cleared by Both Houses of Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on Friday with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Loka Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 was a "watershed moment" and that this would help the marginalised, who have been "denied both voice and opportunity."

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Seeks Deployment of Adequate Forces To Ensure Peaceful Festival Celebration.

"The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed, which seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowerment of stakeholders relevant to the management of waqf properties, improving the efficiency in survey, registration and case disposal process, and development of waqf properties. While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance." The Mussalman Wakf Act, of 1923 was also repealed.

The bill, first introduced in August last year, was revised following recommendations by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. It amends the original Waqf Act of 1995, aiming to streamline the administration of Waqf properties across India. Key features include improving the registration process and incorporating technology to enhance the efficiency of Waqf board operations.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)