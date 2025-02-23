New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tributes to religious preacher and social reformer Swami Dayanand Saraswati on his birth anniversary and said that the education and social reform programs run by him have played an important role in bringing positive change in society.

In a post on X President Droupadi Murmu said, "My humble tribute to Swami Dayanand Saraswati, the main pillar of Indian renaissance, on his birth anniversary. The education and social reform programs run by Swami Dayanand ji have played an important role in bringing positive change in society. His teachings will always remain relevant. Taking inspiration from his ideas of re-establishing the ancient glory of our country, let us all continue to move forward in the direction of making India a developed nation."

Also Read | 'Mann Ki Baat' 119th Episode: India Becoming Global Sporting Powerhouse, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, born on February 12, 1824, was a social reformer who founded Arya Samaj in 1875 to counter the prevalent social inequities.

Swami Dayananda Saraswati's birth anniversary is celebrated every year on the 10th day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Phalguna. This year, it is being celebrated on February 23.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Says 'Naari Shakti' Will Handle His Social Media Accounts on March 8.

This year marks the 201st birthday of the founder of Arya Samaj.

The Arya Samaj has completed 150 years since its founding in April 1875 by Swami Dayananda Saraswati.

Arya Samaj has played a key role in the cultural and social awakening of the country through its emphasis on social reforms and education. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)