On the occasion of Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the revered social reformer, highlighting his contributions to education, women empowerment, and the preservation of Indian heritage. Taking to X on Wednesday, February 12, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to the great thinker, social reformer, and ardent nationalist Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati on his birth anniversary. He remained engaged throughout his life in making society aware against ignorance, superstition, and ostentation. His efforts for education and women empowerment as well as preservation of Indian heritage and culture will always inspire the countrymen." Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 Date in India: What is Purnima Tithi Timings? Know Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of the Famous Saint of Bhakti Movement.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Swami Dayananda Saraswati on His Birth Anniversary

महान चिंतक, समाज सुधारक और प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी महर्षि दयानंद सरस्वती जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। वे जीवनपर्यंत समाज को अज्ञानता, अंधविश्वास और आडंबर के खिलाफ जागरूक करने में जुटे रहे। शिक्षा और महिला सशक्तिकरण के साथ-साथ भारतीय विरासत और संस्कृति के संरक्षण के लिए उनके… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2025

