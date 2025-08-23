New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): The Lok Sabha of India was prorogued by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, which was adjourned sine die on August 21, a press release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The press release read, "Lok Sabha, which commenced its Fifth Session on the 21st July, 2025, has been prorogued by the Hon'ble President on the 22nd August, 2025."

Prorogation of the Lok Sabha, or the lower house of the Indian Parliament, signifies the end of a parliamentary session. It's an order issued by the President of India, normally a few days after the House is adjourned sine die by the Speaker. This action brings the current session to a close.

The Monsoon Session, 2025 of Parliament, which commenced on Monday, the 21st of July, 2025, was adjourned sine die on Thursday, the 21st of August, 2025.

Parliament passed 15 bills during the monsoon session that saw continuous protests from the opposition members over their demand for debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, with several legislations passed without debate.

Apart from the bills passed, the session saw a fierce debate on Operation Sindoor. A discussion on the mission of astronaut Subhanshu Shulka and the role of the space programme for 'Viksit Bharat' could not be completed due to disruptions by opposition over their demands related to SIR .

During the Session, 14 Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha passed twelve Bills and 15 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha, and a total of 15 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament, according to a release.

A Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam was held in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate in Lok Sabha. The discussion lasted 18 hours 41 minutes in Lok Sabha and 16 hours 25 minutes in Rajya Sabha.

The two Houses approved a statutory resolution for the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the budget for the state.

A new Income Tax bill was passed by the two Houses. The Government in the Budget Session in July 2024 had announced that a time-bound comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act, 1961 would be undertaken. The Income-tax Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha and referred to the Select Committee for examination. The report was presented in the Lok Sabha on July 21, and almost all of the recommendations of the Select Committee were accepted by the Government. A decision was taken by the Government to withdraw the Income-tax Bill, 2025 and Income-tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025 was introduced, considered and passed by the Lok Sabha on August 11 and returned by the Rajya Sabha a day later. (ANI)

