New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Newly appointed West Bengal Governor RN Ravi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The official Rashtriya Bhavan X handle shared a picture of the meeting.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2033430071969796449?s=20

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-45 Lottery Result of 16.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

This meeting occurs ahead of West Bengal's scheduled two-phase elections in April.

Ravi was sworn in as the Governor of West Bengal on March 12. He is a former IPS officer and the former Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | PhonePe Temporarily Pauses IPO Listing Process.

He was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, Senior Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

RN Ravi was appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal as part of a broader administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the ECI yesterday announced voting for Assembly polls in West Bengal on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes to be held on May 4.

Earlier on March 13, the Lt Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sandhu expressed that he was honoured to receive the President's guidance via an X post from his official handle. "Honoured to call on Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji and receive her guidance for the road ahead. Grateful for her encouragement," the post read.

Sandhu earlier took the oath of office in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the new Lt Governor of Delhi. Similar to RN Ravi, he is also part of the reshuffle, as he replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

President Droupadi Murmu also hosted the Members of Parliament from many states on Friday, including Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Friday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)