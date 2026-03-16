Islamabad [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): Child abuse cases in Pakistan increased by eight per cent in 2025, with a total of 3,630 incidents reported across the country, according to new data released by the child protection organisation Sahil.

As reported by The Express Tribune, the organisation said the figures were compiled from reports published in 81 newspapers across Pakistan's four provinces, as well as from the Islamabad Capital Territory, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

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According to report, girls accounted for 1,924 cases (53 per cent) of the victims, while 1,625 cases (47 per cent) involved boys. In addition, 116 cases involved newborn babies, highlighting the vulnerability of children across different age groups.

Among the reported crimes, abduction was the most common category with 1,107 cases, followed by sodomy with 596 cases and rape with 522 cases. The report also documented 365 cases of missing children, 195 attempted rape cases, 141 attempted sodomy cases, 130 gang sodomy cases, and 108 gang rape cases. Authorities also recorded 58 murders following sexual abuse and 53 cases of child marriage.

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The data further indicated that children aged between 11 and 15 years were the most vulnerable, with boys slightly more affected than girls in that age group. The organisation noted that in many cases the alleged perpetrators were known to the victims, with acquaintances being the most frequently reported category in child sexual abuse cases.

Region-wise, Punjab accounted for the largest share of reported cases at 73 per cent, followed by Sindh with 21 per cent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with 4 per cent, and two per cent combined from Balochistan, federal areas, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The findings highlight ongoing concerns among rights groups about the safety of children and women in Pakistan and underline the need for stronger preventive measures, legal enforcement and support systems for victims.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)