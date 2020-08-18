New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind notified Union Cabinet's decision to rename Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as Ministry of Education.

A gazette notification published on Monday said the President had given his nod to changing the name.

On July 29, the Union Cabinet approved a new education policy and took some major decisions including the renaming of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) as the Ministry of Education. (ANI)

