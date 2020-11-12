New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): On the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee of National Defence College (NDC), President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday approved the establishment of 'Chair of Excellence' on national security in the presence of Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Commandant Air Marshal D Choudhury at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

NDC is one of the leading institutions dedicated to intellectual development and strategic training of select senior officers of Armed Forces and Civil Services of India and those of foreign countries. "In the Diamond Jubilee Year NDC has 100 participants," Defence Secretary Kumar said.

Also Read | Telangana State Police Launches Police Public Safety Integrated Operation Centre in Cyberabad.

It is the most prestigious program for higher management both, in Armed Forces and Civil Services, Kumar said.

Commandant of NDC, Air Marshal D Choudhury said, despite the COVID-19 constraints, NDC continued its program online w.e.f. March 2020. "It is remarkable that the full course curriculum has been accomplished without dilution," the Air Marshal said.

Also Read | Amazon Accuses Future Group of Insider Trading; Asks SEBI to Review the Reliance-Future Group Deal.

The President's Chair of Excellence on National Security will not only help in enhancing the intellectual capital of the college but also go a long way in uplifting its credibility and reputation.

However, the chair will be located at NDC in the national capital and shall be provided with all academic, administrative and logistic support.

The first NDC course was held in 1960 with 21 participants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)