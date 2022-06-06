Lucknow, Jun 5 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Lucknow late Sunday evening as part of his visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, the President reached the Raj Bhavan here from the airport, an official statement said.

He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

At the Raj Bhavan, Patel presented an "angavastram" to the President and his wife.

Kovind paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Raj Bhavan premises.

He also wished Adityanath on his birthday.

