Taking to Twitter, the president wrote "Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on statehood day. Endowed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, both the states exemplify unity in diversity."

"I wish both the states to make rapid strides in development while living in harmony with nature," he further said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Polling Begins on 59 Seats for Third Phase of UP Polls.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, with the Fifty-Third Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)