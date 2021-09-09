New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted people on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In his message, the President said the festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha who symbolises knowledge, prosperity, good fortune and the occasion is celebrated with fervour and gaiety.

The President urged people to celebrate the festival in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and harmony while adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

"On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad," he said

" On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, this year, let us pray to Lord Ganesha to make our efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic successful and bestow happiness and peace on all of us," he added. (ANI)

