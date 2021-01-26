New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday hosted "At Home" reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other Cabinet Ministers were also present on the occasion.

The Republic Day parade began on sunny morning with strict precautionary measures in place for coronavirus.

The National Flag was unfurled followed by a National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute.

Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on 26 January to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect. Though we gained independence on August 15, 1947, nascent India did not have its own laws which were drafted and finally adopted in the year 1950. (ANI)

