'Arogya Vanam' in the shape of human sitting in Yoga Mudra (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday inaugurated the newly developed "Arogya Vanam" at the President's Estate in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Arogya Vanam spread over in 6.6 acres has been developed in the shape of a human sitting in the Yoga Mudra. It consists of around 215 herbs and plants used for therapeutic purposes in Ayurveda," said the Rashtrapati Bhawan in an official statement.

Some of the other features of Arogya Vanam are water fountains, a Yoga platform, a water channel, a lotus pond and a viewpoint, added the statement.

It further stated that the concept of Arogya Vanam has been conceived with the aim of publicising the importance of Ayurvedic plants and their benefits for the people.

The Arogya Vanam is open for public viewing. (ANI)

