New Delhi, Aug 3: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended warm greetings and good wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind & VP Venkaiah Naidu Greet People on the Auspicious Rakhi Festival.

The President in his message said, "Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women."

Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 3, 2020

"Many wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

रक्षा बंधन के पावन पर्व पर समस्त देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

Rakshabandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of the Rakhi by sisters, symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters.

