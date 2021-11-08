New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will present the Padma Awards in the Rashtrapati Bhawan shortly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar among the attendees.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: 4 CRPF Personnal Killed, 13 Injured After Colleague Opens Fire at a Camp in Sukma.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

119 Padma Awards will be presented by President this year. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2021 Result: Know Prize Money and How To Check Punjab Lottery Draw Winners’ List Online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)