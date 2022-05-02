New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): President of India Ram Nath Kovind will visit Assam and Mizoram from May 3 to 6, 2022. On May 4, 2022, the President will address the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur, Assam. On the same day, he will also grace the valedictory function of North East Festival at Guwahati, organized by the Ministry of DoNER as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. On May 5, 2022, the President will address the 16th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl.

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha was founded in 1952 and has been working for the development of literature, culture, and language. It is playing a leading role in maintaining coordination among different ethnic groups.

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha is preparing more than 40,000 scientific and technical terms in the Bodo language. (ANI)

