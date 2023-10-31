Leh, October 31: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived in Leh on a two-day state to the Union Territory. President Murmu will also attend the Foundation Day celebrations of the Union Territory Ladakh at Leh. Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh Become India's Two New Union Territories Following Abrogation of Article 370; Here's How New Map of Former State Will Look After Bifurcation.

President Droupadi Murmu Lands in Leh

#WATCH | Ladakh: President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Leh, on a two-day visit to Ladakh. On October 31, the President will attend the Foundation Day celebrations of UT Ladakh at Leh. On November 1, the President will visit Siachen Base Camp and interact with Army troops. pic.twitter.com/T4ufb73fGL — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "PM Modi had declared Ladakh as UT. People in Ladakh are celebrating Ladakh Foundation Day. President Droupadi Murmu has come to visit Ladakh. She is on a two-day visit." On November 1, the President will visit Siachen Base Camp and interact with troops. On the same day, she will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Leh. President Droupadi Murmu to Visit Ladakh on October 31.

President Arrives in Ladakh

Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd), Lt. Governor of Ladakh and General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Leh. She was accorded guard of honour on her first visit to Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/IkSGmzio6f — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2023

The President will also interact with members of Self help groups (SHGs) and local tribals. Ladakh's Foundation Day is celebrated on October 31. It was established as a union territory of India on October 31, 2019.

