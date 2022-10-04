By Niranjan Mishra

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): After two years of low-key celebrations due to Covid-19, Delhi's famous Luv Kush Ramlila committee is ready again to celebrate Dussehra with all the customary pomp and glory this year but with a grand triple twist.

The Dussehra event will have not one but three chief guests: President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 'Bahubali' star Prabhas, who are all set to be part of the mega event at the iconic Red Fort ground on Vijay Dashmi Day.

If this was not enough, three different sets of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnath effigies will await their fate of being set ablaze by the three chief guests.

"This time there will be three chief guests in our programme. President Droupadi Murmu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 'Amarendra Bahubali' actor Prabhas. They will be our chief guests and all three will burn the effigies," Arjun Kumar, president of the Ram Lila committee told ANI.

Sharing details, Kumar said that unlike previous years, nine effigies have been raised for the grand finale.

"We have made separate arrangements for all three of them (chief guests). We have prepared three separate sets of effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarna. A total of nine effigies have been made under three sets," he said.

"Before this, only the Prime Minister used to burn the effigies, but this time there are three chief guests. Also, every guest has their separate timings. President has a separate time, Chief Minister has a different time and actor Prabhas also has his own time. So, we have made three sets of effigies. We would try if they all can do it at the same time, but if not possible, then they will set the effigies alight separately," said Kumar.

He said the committee wanted darkness and negativity to lose and more and more people to know about Indian culture, especially children.

The committee has also kept environmental issues in mind while planning the event.

"We have also thought of the environment. We don't want the air, in which every citizen of Delhi lives, to become polluted. So, this time there will be crackers used. All the effigies will be made of grass and paper only. We will instead use the cracker sounds of previous functions to give the audience the experience of crackers" said Kumar.

Kumar said the Ram Lila organised by his committee had also drawn a huge response. "Many big names took part in this year's Ram Leela. But some major names were Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Delhi Minister Vijender Gupta," said Kumar. (ANI)

