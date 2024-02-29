New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief and offered her condolences on the loss of lives and people injured in the train accident in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand earlier yesterday.

"The news of the sudden deaths of many people in a train accident in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand is extremely saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," posted the President on X.

Prime Minister Narendra also took to his social media handle on X and posted, "Pained by the mishap in Jamtara, Jharkhand. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

At least two passengers have died and some were injured after being hit by a train near Kaljariya railway crossing in Jharkhand's Jamtara-Karmatand area on Wednesday.

Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said, "Two bodies have been recovered so far, adding that the police, district administration team, and railway officials reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Jamtara Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Anant Kumar said that the deceased were passengers who had stepped down near Kalajharia railway crossing and were run over by another local train.

"Near the Kalajharia railway crossing, the train stopped, and some passengers got off and were run over by another local train. Information was received that some people had died. RPF and the district police are conducting a search operation, and two bodies have been recovered so far," the SDO said.

Kumar also informed that a helpline number will be started soon so that family members of those who have been injured can contact for further information.

The reason for the incident is yet to be determined," he added.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta directed the Jamtara Deputy Commissioner and Civil Surgeon to conduct rescue operations and provide treatment to those injured.

In reaction to the incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said in a post on 'X', "Saddened by the news of train accident near Kaljharia station of Jamtara. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this difficult time of grief. The administration team is engaged in relief and rescue work on the spot. I wish speedy recovery to those injured in the accident." (ANI)

