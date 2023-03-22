New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred Padma awards to distinguished honorees across diverse fields, including former Union Minister SM Krishna and Narendra Chandra Debbarma, the late president of the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura.

Krishna received the Padma Vibhushan from President Murmu at a grand presentation ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, Debbarma, the late president of the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura, received the Padma Shri (posthumously). The award was collected by his son Subrata Debbarma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance during the presentation ceremony.

Six distinguished persons this year were conferred with the Padma Vibhushan while 9 were conferred with Padma Bhushan. Another 91 persons were conferred with Padma Shri.

Of the awardees this year, nine were women while seven were conferred with the honour posthumously.

The Padma awards are given for exemplary work in diverse fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service, among others.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President at a ceremonial function at Rashtrapati Bhavan around March-April every year. (ANI)

