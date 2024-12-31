New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended her greetings to the people on the eve of the new year 2025.

In her message, the President said, "On the joyous occasion of the new year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, living in India and abroad.

The coming of the new year marks the beginning of new hopes, dreams, and aspirations in our lives.

"Let us welcome the New Year with joy and enthusiasm and take our society and nation further on the path of unity and excellence," she said.

Meanwhile, as the national capital gears up to welcome the New Year 2025, Delhi Police has outlined comprehensive security arrangements to ensure safe celebrations. Famous spots such as Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar are expected to see large crowds for the festivities.

Speaking to ANI, DCP South West Surendra Chaudhary said, "We have briefed restaurant owners and staff about the protocols. In collaboration with the traffic police, we have deployed a facial recognition system (FRS) van to identify any people with criminal backgrounds who may visit the area.

"We have installed 60 cameras for monitoring, and our SHO and senior officials will be present. Through loudspeakers, we will also address the gathering if necessary," Choudhary added.

Police have set up 27 checkpoints with personnel equipped with breath analyzers to check for drunk driving and promote road safety. In addition, 14 Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and 16 Police Control Room (PCR) vans have been stationed at strategic locations for rapid response.

The police force deployed for the occasion includes seven Assistant Commissioners of Police, 38 Inspectors, 329 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors, along with 161 female officers. Regular beat and vehicle patrols will bolster visibility and quick response mechanisms.

Authorities have appealed to residents to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with deployed personnel. Any suspicious activities should be promptly reported to nearby officers or through the helpline number 112. (ANI)

