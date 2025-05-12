New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): On the eve of Buddha Purnima, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the people of India and to followers of Lord Buddha worldwide.

In her message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and the followers of Lord Buddha all over the world."

"The immortal message of non-violence, love and kindness given by Bhagwan Buddha, the embodiment of compassion, is the basic mantra for the welfare of mankind. His ideals strengthen our faith in eternal values of equality, harmony and social justice. His teachings inspire us to live a life based on morality," said President.

"Let us adopt the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha in our lives and contribute in building a peaceful, harmonious and developed Bharat," the President added.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, marks the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (death) of Gautama Buddha. (ANI)

