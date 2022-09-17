New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu left for London on Saturday to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her summer residence Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Also Read | Puducherry: LKG, UKG Classes Too Shut in Union Territory Following Increase in ‘Flu’ Cases.

"President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for London, United Kingdom, to attend the state funeral of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with a picture of Murmu.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited the British High Commission here on September 12 to convey the country's condolences.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Reviews Preparations for PM Narendra Modi’s Visit to Mandi.

India had also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.

In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely.

She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)