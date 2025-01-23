New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

President of India's official account on X shared a photograph of President Murmu offering floral tributes and wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan on his birth anniversary observed as Parakram Diwas."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Netaji and called him the reflection of indomitable courage and determination.

"On the birth anniversary of the great leader of the freedom struggle, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, I remember him and pay my tribute to him and wish all the countrymen a happy 'Parakram Diwas'," said Amit Shah in a post on X.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was a reflection of indomitable courage, determination and fearlessness. Netaji, who shook the foundations of the British Empire by forming the Azad Hind Fauj and fighting an armed struggle, became an ideal for freedom fighters. His life will always be remembered as an indelible symbol of patriotism, sacrifice and inspiration," he added in the post.

In 2021, the central government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2025, a grand celebration is scheduled to unfold from 23rd January to 25th January 2025 at Barabati Fort in the historic city of Cuttack, the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The multifaceted celebration will honour the legacy of Netaji on his 128th birth anniversary. The three-day event, scheduled for 23rd-25th January 2025, will be inaugurated by Mohan Charan Majhi, the Chief Minister of Odisha, on 23.01.2025.

The year 2022 saw the unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate, New Delhi, and in 2023, 21 unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees.

In 2024, the Prime Minister inaugurated the event at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the site of the INA trials. Continuing the tradition, this year the Parakram Diwas celebration is being organised by the Ministry of Culture at Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace and the city that shaped his early sensibilities.

The three-day-long event will start with the Chief Minister of Odisha and other dignitaries paying homage to Netaji and hoisting the national flag at the house where Netaji was born, which has now been converted into a museum dedicated to him.

Subsequently, the Parakram Diwas celebration at Barabati Fort will begin with a video message by the Prime Minister and will feature a book, Photo and archival exhibition focused on Netaji's life, showcasing rare photographs, letters and documents as well as an AR/VR display chronicling his remarkable journey.

A sculpture workshop and a painting competition-cum-workshop are also being planned for the occasion. The event will also feature cultural performances honouring Netaji's legacy and highlighting the rich cultural tradition of Odisha. Besides, films on Netaji's life will also be screened during the event. (ANI)

