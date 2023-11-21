New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will confer the President's Colour to the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in a ceremony on December 1, in its platinum jubilee year.

The award is a testament to the glorious 75 years of AFMC's exemplary service to the nation.

The AFMC is a premier Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) establishment and one of the leading medical colleges in the country.

AFMC, the fountainhead of medical education in the AFMS, is known the world over for its ethos and highest standards of medical training. The exceptional training and administrative infrastructure of the college not only provides the best in medical education but also opportunities for the holistic development of the medical cadets through its various sports and extracurricular activity clubs.

The medical cadets passing out of the portals of this revered institute get commissioned into the Army, Navy and Air Force. Diligently delivering as an officer and a doctor, they have unfailingly and exemplarily addressed the healthcare needs not only of the Armed Forces personnel guarding the frontiers of our glorious nation and those on missions abroad but their families too.

The alumni of this institution have made outstanding contributions in healthcare delivery and research and have served or are serving at various reputed national and international healthcare institutions.

President's Colour, also known as 'Rashtrapati ka Nishaan' is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon any military unit. This illustrious ceremony will be attended by senior dignitaries and officials from Central and state governments and the Armed Forces.

Veteran officers, including the ex-Director and commandants, and ex Dean and Deputy commandants, will also grace the occasion.

The spectacular event will be held at the Captain Devashish Sharma Kirti Chakra Parade Ground at AFMC. One of the highlights of the ceremonial parade will be the lady medical officers leading the four contingents of Armed Forces Medical Services personnel serving in the Army, Navy and Air Force, epitomising women's empowerment in the AFMS.

The grand ceremony will also witness the release of a special cover and stamp and a commemorative coin by the President.

The planned e-inauguration of 'Prajna', the Armed Forces Center for Computational Medicine by the President will place AFMC in league with leading global institutes undertaking cutting-edge healthcare research using Artificial Intelligence. (ANI)

