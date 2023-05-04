New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to her home state Odisha from today.

During her tour, Murmu will visit Rairangpur, Pahadpur and Baripada in the Mayurbhanj district.

According to President's Secretariat, President Murmu will lay the foundation stones for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre at Pahadpur on May 4. Subsequently, she will visit Brahma Kumaris Centre, Hatbadra where she will launch the 'Addiction Free Odisha' campaign of Brahma Kumaris Centre. On the same evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Rairangpur Municipality at Rairangpur Stadium.

On May 5, President Murmu will pay her tributes to Pt Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary. Later, she will visit Similipal Sanctuary.

On May 6, the President will grace the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada. (ANI)

