Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): The President of the Indian Sufi Foundation, Kashish Warsi, welcomed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on Thursday and appealed to Muslims to read the bill.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate. During this debate, members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation, while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

Also Read | Jhansi Shocker: Unable To Observe Navaratri Fast Due to Periods, Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

Warsi said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Lok Sabha has clarified that the bill has no malign intention towards the Muslims; instead, "it is going to bring a gift for poor Muslims."

"I congratulate the government on the passing of this bill in Parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech has made it clear that there is no harm to Muslims from the Waqf Bill. I want to appeal to Muslims in the country to read this bill. Some parties have only done one thing: they have spread fear in the name of the BJP, but it is clear now who is the friend of Muslims and who is the enemy. Waqf bill is going to bring a gift for poor Muslims," Warsi said.

Also Read | 'Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 a Brazen Assault on Constitution': Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Slams BJP, Accuses Party of Polarisation.

Warsi remained positive that the bill would be passed in the Rajya Sabha today.

Union Home Minister and BJP's National President JP Nadda will address the Rajya Sabha regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 around 1 pm on Thursday.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha a day after it was cleared with a majority in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House witnessed a 12-hour debate, after which the Bill was passed with 288 in its favour and 232 against it.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)