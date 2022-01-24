New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the prominent personalities who spoke with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday, who has tested positive for coronavirus, and enquired about his health.

According to officials in the Vice President Secretariat, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, several Cabinet ministers, chief ministers and leaders of various political parties also spoke to Naidu, who is in home isolation in Hyderabad.

Naidu had tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

This is for the second time the vice president, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, has been infected with the virus.

