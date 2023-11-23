New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The president, vice president and prime minister wished Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his birthday on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu called and greeted Birla on his birthday. Vice President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the speaker on his birthday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

In a message on X, Modi wrote, "Birthday wishes to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla Ji. His distinguished leadership and commitment to upholding the parliamentary traditions and democratic values of our nation are truly admirable."

"As the presiding officer of the Lok Sabha, he has always focused on ensuring young MPs and women MPs get the opportunity to speak and enrich parliamentary discourse. May this year bring him good health, happiness and continued success in all his endeavours,” Modi said.

Union ministers, chief ministers, governors, chairpersons of parliamentary committees, members of Parliament, as well as several diplomats, academicians and eminent personalities from different walks of life and from across the country also greeted Birla on his birthday.

