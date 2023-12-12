New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will felicitate the winners of the National Energy Conservation Awards and National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards on Thursday, an official statement said.

On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day 2023, the President will felicitate the winners of the National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation for their achievements in the field of energy efficiency, the Ministry of Power said.

The National Energy Conservation Day is celebrated every year on December 14 to spread the message of the importance of conserving energy and to showcase the achievements of the nation in energy efficiency and conservation, it said.

"On the occasion, the President will address the gathering and also felicitate the winners of the National Energy Conservation Awards 2023, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards 2023 and National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation 2023," the statement said.

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh and Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal will also be present at the event.

The National Energy Conservation Day and the awards are being organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which, under the Ministry of Power, promotes energy efficiency and its conservation in India.

