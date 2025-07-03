India News | Previous Govt's Neglected Plantation Drives, Says Delhi CM

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday alleged that the previous government showed no interest in such plantation drives or Delhi's environment and tree plantation was never a priority as she launched the Van Mahotsav 2025, a city-wide tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi CM also criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led government for not showing sufficient concern for the city's environment.

Addressing the media, she emphasised the initiative's goal to involve every Delhi resident in making the city greener.

Speaking at the launch, CM Gupta said, "A new chapter is being written in Delhi through Van Mahotsav. This festival, Season 2 of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, reflects a shift in mindset. In the past, governments showed no interest in such plantation drives or Delhi's environment. Tree plantation was never a priority."

CM Gupta criticised previous administrations for neglecting Delhi's environmental needs.

"Look, a new chapter is being added in Delhi in the form of a festival of the mind -- the Van Mahotsav (Forest Festival). And it's happening in the name of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', in Season 2. Because in the past, during such tree plantation drives, the previous governments never participated. They never showed any concern for Delhi's environment. Planting trees was never on anyone's mind."

Highlighting the 2025 edition of Van Mahotsav as an inclusive and community-driven initiative, she said, "I am glad that in the year 2025, the Delhi government is organizing this Van Mahotsav in a way that ensures the participation of every single resident of Delhi. We will ensure the involvement of every individual who plays a role in shaping society. Everyone should plant trees, because trees not only contribute to environmental health but also serve as a breath of life for future generations and act as natural air purifiers."

Echoing the Chief Minister's message, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described Van Mahotsav 2025 as a "new milestone" for the capital and took a swipe at former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Sirsa said, "Delhi Forest Festival 2025 is a new milestone for Delhi. When PM Modi started 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam', the then Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal rejected it because PM Modi had started it. Due to this, Delhi suffered a lot."

Sirsa credited CM Rekha Gupta for reversing that approach and said, "Delhi CM Rekha Gupta is compensating for it. Delhi will only develop when Delhi is green. When the people of Delhi can breathe clean air. Today is a very historic day...from this day, the planting of 7 million trees is beginning in Delhi. Every person in Delhi will participate in this." (ANI)

